If you're bummed out that the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" is only six episodes long, you don't have to worry about feeling disappointed - the head of HBO says the episodes are movie-quality.

Variety reports HBO chief Richard Pepler discussed the episodes at a Golden Globes party Sunday night, saying, "It’s a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, 'I’m watching a movie.'"

He went on to tell Variety that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss met high expectations for the show, saying, "Everybody's in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production."

The final season premieres in April.

Get a (very brief) look at season eight in this teaser trailer HBO released of its upcoming 2019 projects:

