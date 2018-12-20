Visiting Farmington was able to pressure and harass Macomb ball handlers and turn turnovers into points on Tuesday night as the Farmers topped the Bombers 53-42.

Macomb committed 22 turnovers on the night and Farmington did just enough offensively to get the victory in Macomb.



Things started well for the Bombers as Macomb led 13-11 after a quarter.



Unfortunately for Macomb, seven first quarter turnovers would not let the Bombers get much distance between themselves and Farmington.



The Farmers took advantage, opening the second quarter with a 7-0 run to take the lead for good.



Ben Martin was the difference maker for Farmington, scoring 10 of his game-high 21 points in the period.



Farmington was able to take a 28-24 lead into the break, but whenever the Farmers would look to pull away, Macomb would answer in the third.



Farmington (10-1) led by 10 early in the third quarter, but Macomb would rally back to make it a four-point game, 34-30.



The Farmers would end the period on another big run, outscoring Macomb 9-2 to end the third with a 43-32 advantage.



In the fourth, Macomb would hang around, but turnovers would never allow Macomb to get back into the game.



In addition to Martin’s 21 points, Jaden Rutledge also finished in double-figures for Farmington with 10 points.



Colin MacGregor led Macomb (0-8) with 14 points while Ben Higgins added nine and Sam Allen chipped in with eight.