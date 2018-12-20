MACOMB — The park district board of commissioners voted Tuesday to approve its property tax levy ordinance. Park Director and Board Secretary Rachel Lenz said the tax levy accounts for $600,000 of the district's $1.2 million budget.

Commissioner and Treasurer Russ Hamm reported a general fund balance of $412,860 at the end of November and a consolidated/capital development fund balance of $127,336. He said the district has also received $610,000 as the result of a recent bond sale.

Lenz reported that two people have filed for three commissioner positions on the April 2 election ballot. Stirling Edwards and incumbent commissioner Phil Weiss filed petitions by the December deadline. If there is no write-in candidate for the third vacancy, the park board could appoint someone to fill the position.

Lenz said she is concerned by the loss of revenue this year at the Ball Fore Family Entertainment Center. "We may have to make some changes in hours," she said. Lenz said she is considering closing the facility Monday through Wednesday. "Days and hours can be made by reservation," she said. "Our public schedule should be posted sometime in February."

Park district offices will be closed from December 24 through January 2 for Christmas break. Lenz said there is a letter-writing campaign ongoing in support of the district's application for a state grant. She said 77 letters have been written so far, and that a state decision on the grant should be made early next year.

The park director said she would be conducting staff evaluations. Hemingway commented that the district practices goal-based evaluations and a data-driven evaluation of budget efforts.

Hemingway has two years left on his board term. He has expressed a desire to step down as president in January, and provided the board with a summary of the duties of president.

"The president is elected by the board and the full term is four years," Hemingway said. "Duties are to preside at board meetings and any other duties specified by the board."

He said all commissioners have influence over the monthly park board agenda, but that it is usually compiled by the president. "I think we've got a well-functioning board," Hemingway said.

"The board is the corporate authority for the park district," Hemingway said. "We do not have administrative or executive responsibilities, though we do have financial and fiduciary authority."

Hemingway also told the board that he has been asked to serve a second term on the Illinois Association of Park Districts board of trustees.



Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com