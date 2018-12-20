Keegan Tucker recently shared about the joys of being president of Olney Arts Council (OAC).

He has been president of OAC since 2016, when he replaced predecessor Andrew Flynn.

Tucker said, “I love living in Olney … It’s rich in arts. To be able to be a part of a group that can bring different avenues of art to the community, whether visual or performing, is really special.”

Tucker had previously served as an OAC board member. Since becoming president, he has created an online and social media presence for the council.

The council usually holds one community event per season.

OAC recently hosted Children’s Center for Dance Education of Evansville for a collaborative production of the Nutcracker.

The event was an outreach which provided locally-based dancers with an opportunity to perform with dancers from the Evansville company.

The performance was held on December 1. Participants ranged in age from four to thirteen. Approximately 315 guests attended.

Tucker said, “It was great. The ballet company came in and auditioned members and dancers. All parents and students involved really enjoyed it … Very neat to see students learn and grow and shine in a different avenue.”

In the spring, OAC will host a community art show, which serves as a platform for local artists to showcase their work.

Tucker said, “There’s a lot that we can learn from the arts. It’s a good way to put us outside of our comfort zone and examine something in a different light.”

The president described how art can often elicit feelings from within the viewer, sometimes evoking a sense of adoration for or discordance with what they see, and that these feelings invite people to look at themselves and the world differently.

Tucker sees the value in freedom of expression, from artist to spectator, and regards art as a medium in which it is safe for all to be as they are, to perceive as they choose, and to experience, learn, and grow from their inner reactions.

In the summer, OAC will hold the Children’s Theater Workshop for grades 3-9.

The workshop will provide opportunities for participants to try their hand in costume design, dancing, acting, vocal technique, lighting design, show production, and more.

Tucker touts these workshops as being an expansive experience for children to build relationships, learn new skills, and have fun.

He said, “It’s really great to see kids who go to different schools come together and build friendships and a new bond and create together through something they enjoy … It’s refreshing to see.”

For more information on OAC and upcoming events, visit the website at www.olneyartscouncil.com.

The website has an online database that describes the various committees and their functions.



