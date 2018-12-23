Prairie Central High School FFA members were honored by members of the Prairie Central Board of Education Thursday night in Fairbury.

The group had a record-breaking showing at the national convention and the board took note.

“We’ve got a lot of amazing kids here,” said board president Mark Slagel. “It’s a shining light for Prairie Central.”

Slagel believes the FFA puts the school district on the map at the state and national levels. Superintendent Paula Crane also offered her praise for the organization and its success. FFA national championship signs are expected to soon be replaced in Fairbury.

Prairie Central is home to the 2018 national ag sales champions and the reserve national champions for Farm Business Management. The poultry team finished third in the nation and dairy products finished fourth and second in the team problem area. The ag communications team received fifth and was the national champion in the media plan and media plan presentation. Ag mechanics finished fifth with a perfect team problem while the meats team finished 18th.

“To me, it’s one of the more rewarding things of being a board member when you can acknowledge students and staff when they’ve gone way above and beyond their requirements,” Slagel added.

School safety was another talking point at Thursday’s school board meeting. A district-wide safety committee is under consideration, including administrators, board members, police, local mayors, fire departments and road commissioners.



