To celebrate the 200th anniversary of Illinois, the Daily Ledger gave area students a chance to share their family’s

history. One winner was chosen from elementary, junior high and high school grade levels. Each winner received a free Family Pleaser from Monical’s. All submitted essays will be available to read on the Daily Ledger’s website.

My Family History

I have a very brief history on how my family came to America. First on my mother’s side, in 1952 my great grandfather Douglas Bush and my great grandmother Rose Watts came to America in early May on the Queen Mary from Southampton, England. Together they had come across the Atlantic Ocean on a boat and came through Ellis Island. Once they had settled in a little town of Farmington, Illinois my great grandmother became a stay at home mom taking care of her three daughters while my great grandfather went to work on German engines or Caterpillar for thirty five years.



Now on my dad’s side of my family, my eighth great grandfather Abraham Perkins and my eighth great grandmother Mary Wyeth came to American in the year 1639 from Warwickshire, England on an unknown boat to the Boston Harbor. Along with them came Abraham’s brother Isaac Perkins and Mary and Abraham Jr., their children. Once they settled in their new house in Hampton, New Hampshire Abraham and Isaac helped out with the community by building the First Congregational Church in Hampton, New Hampshire. Abraham became a freeman and was one of the first settlers in Hampton, New Hampshire and was also employed in town business. While that was going on Mary was taking care of their children Mary, Abraham Jr., Luke, Humphrey, James, Timothy, Jonathan, David, Abigail, and Sarah. Then finally in 1693 Abraham and Mary had been a witness and gave testimony against Eunice Cole for practicing witchcraft.