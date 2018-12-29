The Graham Hospital Service League will hold their Fourth Annual Trivia Bowl at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at the American Grille banquet room.

Check in will be from 5 to 6 p.m. The cost is $100 a table/team of 10 players.



Those taking part may eat at the restaurant prior to the bowl and a percentage of he dinners will go to Graham Hospital. Doors open to eat at 4 p.m. Alcohol, soda, tea, coffee and desserts can be purchased during the bowl.



Proceeds will be used to purchase equipment for Graham Hospital.



For more information or to sign up, call Kathy Edwards at 647-9443 or 224-3388.