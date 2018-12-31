A man who played in the very first Pontiac Holiday Tournament hosted in the gym of Pontiac Township High School was awarded this year's tourney's Fan Appreciation Award Thursday night.

Terry McCoy found it “amazing” and “humbling” that he would be so honored for simply participating in something that gives him pleasure.

“I get an award for something I enjoy doing, so you can't beat that,” he said.

McCoy said he has been coming to the PHT since he was seven years old in 1954. Back then, the Pontiac Holiday Tournament was played in the Pontiac Armory, a part of the Illinois National Guard.

But by the time he was a senior, the tournament moved to the gym of the high school, making him one of the first to play for the home team at its present location.

Since he's been a fan of basketball, he's also seen a lot of changes to the game.

“I think the brand of basketball has changed a lot, some good and some bad,” he said. “I don't care for the way they carry the ball anymore. Back in my day, they'd call you for carrying with the way some guys dribble today.

“The way it's played is a lot different, and it's made to be faster than it was before.”

Since it's been played at PTHS, McCoy has sat in the same spot “every single year.”

He remembers players that went on to be successful pros, such as Simeon's Derrick Rose and Aurora West's Kenny Battle. But the biggest thrill he ever had was seeing his home team win the tournament a decade after he graduated.

“They pulled two huge upsets, over Bloom and over Waukegan, and it's just hard to top a thrill like that when you're from the town,” he said.

He admits to being pretty surprised, though he had sensed something was off with how hard people in his orbit had made sure he was attending the night he was awarded. Overall, he said it was a very nice tribute to him for simply showing up all these years.

“It's a great tournament, and it's the oldest and best holiday tournament of its kind in the country, and it's really amazing that they think so much of my coming to it and loving it for all these years,” he said.