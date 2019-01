The Polar Bear Club will have it’s annual “swim” on Tuesday, January 1st at high noon at the home of Darrell and Mimi Fehrenbacher, 4905 N. Whitewater Road in Olney. This annual event is for fun only and is especially anticipated this year-as last year’s event had to be cancelled due to a frozen lake. Swimmers should arrive at least 15 minutes ahead of time. Visitors and photographers are welcome.