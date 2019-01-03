Robert A. Anderson

Robert A. Anderson, 80, of Bishop Hill, died at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Rux Funeral Home in Galva. Rev. Randall Swanson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bishop Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Bishop Hill Fire Department or the Bishop Hill Old Settlers Association.

He was born March 27, 1938 in Kewanee, the son of C. Wallace “Wally” and Fern E. (Ericson) Anderson. He married Cinda S. Hilliker on July 15, 1973 in Sheridan, N.Y. and she preceded him in death on Feb. 16, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Terri Jo in infancy.

He is survived by a son, Jeff Jones of Bloomington; two daughters, Joy (Matthew) Amundsen of Frisco, Texas and Tracy (Austin) McNamara of Bloomington; a grandson, Clint Amundsen; three brothers, Ronald (Gail) Anderson of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Roger (Judy) Anderson of Galva, and Randy (Sue) Anderson of Cambridge; a brother-in-law, Bradley (Theresa) Hilliker of Chesterfield, Va.; a sister-in-law, Charmane (Stan) Cross of Austin, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Robert was a 1956 graduate of Galva High School. He had served in the National Guard and had worked for Country Companies for 36 years. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and was on the board of trustees for Weller Township, the Bishop Hill Old Settlers Association and the Bishop Hill Fire Department. In earlier years, he had belonged to the Bloomington Gold Corvette Club. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed golfing.

