Illinois State Long-term Care Ombudsman Jamie Freschi recently spoke about culture change in skilled nursing facilities.

The Nursing Home Reform Law of 1987 requires that each nursing home care for its residents in a way which promotes “maintenance or enhancement of the quality of life of each resident.”

The law highlights dignity, choice, and self-determination for residents, and requires nursing homes to provide services and activities pursuant to the highest potentials for physical, mental, and psychosocial well-being of residents, which should be outlined in the individual’s plan of care.

The law specifically instructs nursing facilities to obtain participation of resident, resident’s family, or legal representative in the establishment of a person-centered care plan.

These legal provisions require that resident care should be individualized to meet the needs of the resident.

Nursing Home federal regulations were revised in recent years and a final rule came into effect in November 2016.

Culture change is necessary to make meeting these regulations a reality.

Freschi said, “Regulations cover facilities which are federally certified Medicaid and Medicare. Does not include assisted living facilities as they have different licensure.”

The Ombudsman reported that culture change came about several years ago in response to evidence that nursing facility residents were being physically restrained.

“Why were these individuals needing restraints and what could be done to prevent it? …Why would this person need a particular restraint, can we meet the need in another way?” Freschi said.

According to the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long Term Care, providers report culture change improves the quality of care and quality of life for nursing home residents and the quality of work experience for staff.

Freschi said, “Regulations have woven in terms such as ‘comprehensive person- centered care planning,’ must be prepared for each resident, consistent with residents’ rights.”

But Freschi says this is the bare minimum of what facilities have to do.

These regulations uphold residents’ rights to make choices and pursue personal preferences just as they would if they were living at home. Such preferences include deciding when to wake up or go to bed, when to take a shower, and eating foods that they enjoy.

These preferences would ideally be included in the person-centered care plan so the facility can create staff schedules to deliver individualized service.

Freschi said, “We have a lot of work to do to get the facilities up to truly embracing the person-centered care.”

“… In a traditional, institutional setting residents schedule is determined by the facility, in a way that works best for facility. Residents would be exposed to different staff at all times.”

The Ombudsman spoke to the need for consistent staff for residents so a relationship can be built. She believes this relationship will cultivate motivation among the staff to meet the resident’s individual needs.

Seeing the same residents on a routine basis, Freschi says, also enables staff to recognize when something is “off” with the resident.

Freschi reported that the happiest residents she meets are those who have built connection with their staff.

She said, “It felt more like home … it didn’t have to be pretty, beautiful building. When staff hears ‘culture change’ they think about material things, aesthetics, and televisions. Residents don’t care about that. They care that they are going to be taken care of…”

Freschi reported that she has been in beautiful facilities where the staff do not have relationship with residents, and residents are not as happy.

Despite the longstanding law of 1987 and recent regulations, Freschi says Illinois facilities have a long way to go to achieve culture change.

She has seen some facilities successfully switch gears while others are resistant.

“I think facilities think this is an expensive task. It’s not comfortable, it’s not what they’re used to. They don’t like it … We’re just scratching the surface with some facilities,” Freschi said.

The Ombudsman explained that many facilities are concerned that honoring individual needs and preferences will leave them short-staffed.

On the other hand, Freschi feels appropriately executed culture change could result in less staff turnover, happier residents, and happier staff.

Freschi reported that many residents and family members are unaware that they can make preferential requests for care and service in the nursing facilities.

She said, “They think that’s too much, they don’t know it’s possible … My grandmother was in a nursing home, she was a night owl and didn’t want to get up early. She has the right to do that.”

The Ombudsman explained that many residents and their families fear retaliation if they ask for “too much” individualized service.

She said, “It’s about quality of life. We get individuals have medical needs, and if they are in their last years, months, days, and they want to do something that seems like it’s not the healthiest choice, it’s their prerogative to do it. The facility should let them do that.”

Resident rights also include, but are not limited to, the choice to have sexual relationships, outings, or other activities pursuant to enjoyment and quality of life.

Freschi feels it is time to move beyond the paternalistic attitudes from family and staff so that our elders may retain their dignity and liberty.

The Ombudsman appreciates the dedication of staff to follow medical advice as it pertains to patients and residents.

Facilities are required to follow doctor’s orders by law - until the patient refuses. Then, the facilities are required to follow the regulations for patient rights.

However Freschi says honoring a patient’s refusal to follow medical orders creates concerns for facilities.

“Facilities are concerned that they are liable,” Freschi said.

The Ombudsman’s solution is for facilities to educate residents on the consequences of their decisions, and to document that conversation.

She said, “Facilities are required to follow regulations which includes residents’ rights to self-determine, not just safety and care.”

Culture change in any organization often means growing pains as work roles are redefined and relationships among staff and consumers change.

A Pioneer Network is an organization working with the Consumer Voice and others around the country to foster the spread of culture change principles and practices.

These organizations aim to educate consumers and nursing facility staff on patient rights and federal regulations.

To learn more visit www.theconsumervoice.org.




