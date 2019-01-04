Canton High’s Tori Oaks (dribbling ball) and teammate Sydney Hannam head up the floor during the team’s contest against Limestone played December 15 at Alice Ingersoll Gym.

Canton High’s Tori Oaks (dribbling ball) and teammate Sydney Hannam head up the floor during the team’s contest against Limestone played December 15 at Alice Ingersoll Gym. After playing just two home games before the new year, the Lady Giants will play the first of nine remaining home contests today against Mid-Illini Conference foe Washington. CHS is currently 10-6 on the season, 4-1 in league play. Washington is 13-4 overall, 2-2 in Mid-Illini play. The sophomore contest begins at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity game to follow at approximately 7 p.m.