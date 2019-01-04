Eldred L. “Ed” Shaw, 94, of Annawan, died Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Illini Restorative Care, in Silvis. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, in Annawan. The Rev. Dan Wright and the Rev. Terry Lancaster will officiate. Burial will be in the Annawan Cemetery, with military rites by the Kewanee Veterans Council. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Eldred Shaw Memorial Fund.

Eldred L. “Ed” Shaw, 94, of Annawan, died Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Illini Restorative Care, in Silvis. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, in Annawan. The Rev. Dan Wright and the Rev. Terry Lancaster will officiate. Burial will be in the Annawan Cemetery, with military rites by the Kewanee Veterans Council. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Eldred Shaw Memorial Fund.

Eldred was born July 8, 1924, in Prophetstown, the son of Willington J. and Neva (Eldred) Shaw. He served in the U. S. Navy during World War II. On Jan. 15, 1949, he married Beatrice Minnaert in Annawan. She survives. Eldred had worked at the John Deere Malleable Harvester, Kewanee Boiler and then at International Harvester in East Moline retiring in 1984 after 23½ years. In his retirement, he mowed lawns and plowed snow for many around Annawan. He also had been helping and taking care of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral Services in Annawan for 34 years.

Eldred was a member of Annawan Community Church, Annawan VFW and the Mineral American Legion. He loved fishing and his trip on Honor Flight.

Survivors include his wife, Beatrice; son, Dennis Shaw, of Troy, Mich.; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Jim Elgar, of Elburn; four granddaughters, Dr. Corissa Elgar, of Geneva; Dr. Callina Elgar, of Winnebago; Clarerinda (Shaun) Marx, of Troy, Mich.; and Anastasia (Edward) Dzierzawski, of St. Clare Shores, Mich.; two great grandchildren, Owen and Abigail Marx and one on the way; and cherished great niece and great nephew, Abigail DeSchepper and Nathaniel DeSchepper. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, twin granddaughters, and twin grandsons.