John R. Rowley, 55, of Geneseo, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at Amber Ridge Memory Care, in Moline. A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4 at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church, in Geneseo, where he was a member. Fr. Michael Pakula will officiate. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, in Geneseo. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3 at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, in Geneseo. Memorials may be made to Amber Ridge Memory Care, the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Malachy’s Catholic Church.

John was born on Nov. 19, 1963, in Monmouth, the son of Richard “Dick” and Kathleen “Kathy” (Cavanaugh) Rowley. He graduated from Yorkwood High School and from Loras College. On Sept. 7, 1991, John married Deborah Honzel in Geneseo. John worked as a claims representative for Country Financial for 26 years.

John had been active in Geneseo Jaycees and Cursillo, and coached with Geneseo Youth Football and Baseball. For many years, John was the voice of Geneseo High School Football on Channel 50.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie; sons, Daniel, of Chicago; Matthew, of Nashville, Tenn.; and Benjamin, of Iowa City, Iowa; brother, Jim (Melanie) Rowley, of Dunlap; four sisters, Jackie (Joe) Gales, of Granger, Ind.; Jennifer (Bryan) Arnold, of Sciota; Jill (Barry) Flynn, of Monmouth; and Jan (Joe) Carlberg, of Plainfield; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Larry and Audrey Honzel, of Geneseo; sisters-in-law, Laurie (Dan) Thwaites and Sue (Dave) Ferguson; brothers-in-law, Jim (Kelly) Honzel and Mike (Sheri) Honzel; 23 nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and a great nephew. John was preceded in death by his grandparents, and his parents.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Amber Ridge Memory Care and Genesis Hospice for their excellent care and for all the friends and community support during John’s illness.