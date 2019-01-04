The Knoxville High School boys basketball team opened the 2019 portion of its schedule by defeating North Fulton 54-44 in a Prairieland North Division contest Wednesday evening.

The Blue Bullets (9-7, 1-0 Prairieland North) led 26-24 after the first half.



Knoxville widened its lead with an 8-6 third quarter and closed the game with a 19-14 fourth quarter.



Terrence Dickerson led the Blue Bullets with 20 points.



North Fulton (5-9, 0-2 Prairieland North) was led by Jacob Schleich with 23 points. Colton Thurman added 13 points for the Wildcats.



North Fulton returns to action today hosting Brimfield in a Prairieland North/ICAC contest at Spoon River Valley High School.