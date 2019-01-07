Richard A. Rittenhouse, 82, of Aledo, IL died Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Genesis Senior Living in Aledo. Services are 11:00 a.m. Wednesday January 9, 2019 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. A luncheon will follow at the Aledo Methodist Church. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Galesburg where graveside military rites will be conducted. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Fippinger’s where masonic rites will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be left to the Aledo United Methodist Church or the American Legion Fallerans #121. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Richard A. Rittenhouse, 82, of Aledo, IL died Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Genesis Senior Living in Aledo. Services are 11:00 a.m. Wednesday January 9, 2019 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. A luncheon will follow at the Aledo Methodist Church. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Galesburg where graveside military rites will be conducted. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Fippinger’s where masonic rites will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be left to the Aledo United Methodist Church or the American Legion Fallerans #121. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.



Richard was born July 12, 1936 in Iowa City, Iowa to Ralph A. and Thelma M. Valett Rittenhouse. He graduated from East Moline High School and attended Augustana College in Rock Island.



He was a U.S. Navy veteran.



Richard married Martha L. Swanson November 6, 1965 in Galesburg.



He was employed as a construction supervisor for Eagle Food Stores, retiring in 2000.



Richard was a member of the Aledo United Methodist Church, American Legion Fallerans Post #121, Elks Galesburg Lodge #894 and the Aledo Masonic Lodge #252 AF & AM.



He is survived by his wife, Martha; three daughters: Christine (David) Fredrickson of Galesburg; Sharon (Nathan) Hoffman of Mackinaw, Illinois; Kathleen (Scott) Janson of Cambridge, IL; one son: Doug Rittenhouse of Kansas City, MO; 9 grandchildren; one great grandchild lovingly expected; one sister, Carla Wahe of Muscatine, Iowa; several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents.