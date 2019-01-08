One hundred years ago, Americans were returning their lives to normal after World War I ended with Germany's surrender on Nov. 11, 1918.

A Bureau County farm boy named James M. Elliott had served in the Army, stationed as a guard at German Prisoner of War camps in Alabama and North Carolina. Now deceased, his granddaughter, Patty Seifert, of Kewanee, says her grandfather never talked much about his wartime experiences, but the family has been collecting a treasure trove of items he and his late wife saved from that period as they sort through a lifetime of belongings.

Elliott was born on a farm north of Princeton in 1891, one of nine children including seven brothers and one sister. Before going off to war, he met and fell in love with Marjorie Swengel, of Spring Valley. In letters exchanged between the love birds while James was away serving his country, they have found some interesting stories. In 1916, Marjorie is working in a jewelry store in Princeton. Her boss tells her he will sell her an engagement ring at his cost ($12.50) since she is an employee. If they wait until James comes home to buy it as men are supposed to do, they will have to pay the full cost of $25 for a diamond ring. There's no indication of what they decided, but they were married on Oct. 3, 1917, in Princeton, while James was apparently home on leave. He was 26, she was 20. Marjorie's father, who was sheriff of Bureau County at the time, reportedly objected to the marraige since James was Catholic and his daughter was not, and possibly because he may have thought she was too young. Still, the ring and the marriage lasted almost six decades, until Marjorie's death one month to the day before their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 3, 1977 when she was 80 years old. In their obituaries, both are listed as members of Visitation Catholic Church and are buried in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In 1918, the new Mrs. James Elliott wrote to her husband that she wanted to sell one of their cows, Bessie, because she was "just no good." James implored her in his return letter not to sell Bessie because he thought she was worth keeping.

After the war, James went to work in the ticket office of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad depot in Galva where he and Marjorie lived and had the first of their four children. In 1928, they moved to Kewanee where James was in charge of the C. B. & Q. station here until his retirment in 1960.

Patty has many fond memories of visiting her grandfather at the railroad station where he pulled his grandkids around on a cart. She remembers that he was a happy, well-liked person and often played an always-present harmonica, which she still has.

James was also active in both local veterans organizations, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8078 and American Legion Post 31, where he was a 50-year member. He also served as commander and quartermaster of William R. Euard Barracks 300 Veterans of World War I. Marjorie was also active in the William R. Euard Barracks Auxiliary. Patty has found a record book listing the names of the WW I veterans who attended each monthly meeting and 10-cent dues paid. Several names are familiar including Nick Quagliano, Walter Noblilng and Ossie Kelly, an African-American, all veterans of The Great War. In the 1950s, the roster has up to 25 names, but by 1967, there are only half a dozen left, as those who served in that war died.

James M. Elliott lived to be 91 years old, passing away on July 28, 1982.

The family has donated Elliott's WW I uniform to the Kewanee Historical Society and some of the old records to the Kewanee VFW. A footlocker, a pair of shoes, a six-sided wooden box with inlaid designs made by German POWs at a camp Elliott was guarding, and several photos in uniform from his time in service remain in the family's hands.

It's getting harder and harder to find a veteran of World War II since most who survive are in their 90s and rapidly leaving us, but there are no veterans left from World War I to tell their stories out of the four million men who were mobilized. It is now up to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, like those of Kewanee's James Elliott, to share their stories.