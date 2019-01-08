MACOMB — After serving the Macomb community for nine years, The HOPE Community Thrift Store, located at 122 N. Side Square, will be closing its door by the end of May.

The announcement of the thrift store closing was made on The HOPE Community Thrift Store Facebook page on January 1.

“It is closing because I am going to retire for health reasons,” said Macomb Project H.O.P.E. Inc. NFP Executive Director Rhonda Brown. “There isn’t anybody to step in, so we are closing it.”

Due to the shock of the news posted on Facebook, Brown wanted people to understand that the thrift store is not closing for financial reasons.

“A lot of people, when you say you are closing, they think that the business is terrible or that they don’t have much business or anything like that, that is not the reason why,” Brown said.

Brown indicated that Macomb Project H.O.P.E. Inc. NFP, who runs The HOPE Community Thrift Store, will also be closing at the same time as The HOPE Community Thrift Store. Macomb Project H.O.P.E. Inc. NFP is a ministry that runs HOPE Community Thrift Store with the main goal to provide food for people, which the acronym H.O.P.E. stands for Help Our People Eat.

“The thrift store is going good; it is just I am going to retire because of health reasons and we have met our ministry goals and its time. I believe that God will come through and provide what is needed for people in another form.”

During the closing sale, Brown said that donations would be accepted right now, but it is best to check in with the thrift store before donating items to see if the thrift store is still accepting new items. Right now, the store is running a 50 percent off sale, but when it gets closer to the end, the items that remain will be given away for free.

Brown also said that the food pantry would still be in operation during the closing sales period, but the clothing benevolence ended at the end of December. Brown said that the money that the store will make during the closing sale will go towards area food pantries as monetary grants.

“We will have an application process later on,” Brown said. “We will advertise that where they can apply for some of the grant and our board of directors will review the applications and will decide how much money that we can give to each organization.”

Brown hopes that her retirement would lead to other ministry opportunities, including a free clothing closet in Macomb, that she is seeking out through prayer. During her time at HOPE Community Thrift Store, she had the opportunity to meet different people through volunteerism and those that needed help, whatever it was directly or indirectly helping people.

“Just being able to help people because that is what my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ asks us to do, so that is a real blessing,” Brown said.

HOPE Thrift Store is located at 122 N Side Square with the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.



