MACOMB – An employment drive has been underway for the past six months to find hopeful job seekers to fill 350 newly-created long-term highly-skilled jobs with area employers.

At the forefront of training and preparing a workforce to fill skilled positions available at public and private employers is Blanche Shoup, director of the Workforce Office of Western Illinois.

Shoup said the focus the Workforce Office is to help prepare and train potential job seekers for future employment by assisting them with their resumes, making sure people are eligible for workforce programs and that the programs they fund will result in jobs.

Although the agency maintains a resource center to assist in the development of resumes, it does not in fact provide job training. Depending on individual needs, the office refers participants to area training providers such as Carl Sandburg College and Spoon River College, McDonough District Hospital and sometimes Western Illinois University.

The drive to raise awareness among potential job seekers about the availability of 350 new jobs included the distribution of job applications, different career fairs and job rodeos and various pop-up locations where job seekers could take an application.

Shoup believes the job awareness campaign has been successful. “We had individuals who were interested in applying, and there were people that were surprised that there are over 350 unfilled manufacturing jobs in this area between now and the next year or so,” Shoup said. “I think folks do not realize the number of jobs that are available in manufacturing. I think that is true just across the region.”

Area manufacturing jobs are currently available from NTN-Bower, Pella Corporation, Yetter Manufacturing Inc., Schuld/Bushnell and Vaughan and Bushnell Manufacturing, Inc.

Shoup said that the light manufacturing region has been continuing to grow. “At some point, of course, every company will reach the maximum number that they are going to hire. I think it’s important for us to share that with young folks in school that these are good jobs, and there is an opportunity in this county (and in the surrounding counties) for employment.”

Through coordination with area community colleges, WIU and the Career Technical Experience program, Shoup said her agency is able to provide medical training with various positions in licensed and registered nursing, medical assistance, medical coding, medical information, CDL qualifications, welding, office technology, paralegal and criminal justice. Industries in the area that are hiring include medical (hospitals, doctor’s offices, and prisons); logistics and freight; manufacturing; and various businesses with positions in office technology and legal offices.

Shoup said that from January 2015 to December 31, 2018, approximately 380 people have visited the Workforce Office in McDonough county to use the resource room to speak with staff, find employment through their list of contacts, and update their resumes.

Of those 380 people, 86 participants have completed job training that was paid for through federal funding, and was once the training was completed, they went on to work. Those 86 participants who completed job training and found work include 34 adults, 24 dislocated workers and 24 young people ranging in age from 17 to 24.

Funding for job training and skill development is paid for and provided by the U.S. Department of Labor. Annually, each state is given a certain amount of money based on their current unemployment rates, and each state has sub-regions that each receives a certain amount of money.

The Workforce Office of Western Illinois is Area 14. It serves nine counties and has received an allocation of just a little over $2 million this year from the U.S. Department of Labor. The Workforce Innovation Board sets the plan for how that money will be spent, and then chief elected officials including County Board Chair George Dixon and Mayor Mike Inman, are also responsible for oversight to ensure the money is spent correctly.

For more information contact the Workforce Office of Western Illinois by email at lwa14@grics.net or call (309)344-1575



Reach Christopher Ginn by email at chrisginn1978@gmail.com or find him on Facebook.