In addition to competing in basketball and volleyball on Thursday, Saunemin Elementary School and Odell Grade School are teaming up with Pontiac Township High School in support of the high school's Unified Special Olympics Program.

In addition to a silent auction, basket raffles, a 50/50 drawing and bake sale, the high school's unified basketball team, last year's IHSA Basketball Unified Division II State Champions, will scrimmage against a combined team of Saunemin and Odell's eighth grade boys. All proceeds for the evening will be donated to the high school's unified sports program.

"We are very excited about that night and we're glad to team up with PTHS and Saunemin to host this event," Brian Fearman, athletic director and boys basketball coach at OGS said. "This is the first time we've ever attempted something like this. A couple of years ago, we did a Volley For The Cure night with girls' volleyball, but we haven't done anything like this for boys' basketball."

The idea for the event was proposed last December when the Odell Sports Boosters group was brainstorming ways to give back to the community. Tricia Gragert, president of the Sports Boosters, came up with the idea and organized the event.

"We're anticipating the scrimmage will last about 15 minutes," Fearman said. "But it's a way to help the unified athletes get the recognition they deserve. They won the state championship last year, so they deserve the support. All of our players are going to get a chance to play."

The event starts at 4:30 p.m., with the seventh grade girls volleyball match against the Saunemin Eagles. After the seventh grade game concludes, the eighth grade girls volleyball teams will play at 5:30 p.m. At around 6:30 p.m., the sports action will break for an introduction to the high school's Unified Special Olympics Teams and guest speaker Laura Baumgardner.

After the introduction, the Saunemin and Odell boys will unite in a scrimmage against the PTHS team.

"Saunemin and Odell Grade School have always worked well together, in both academics and athletics, so it should be a good matchup," Fearman said. "My cousin, Ronnie Fearman, is the team manager of the unified basketball team. I'm really looking forward to seeing him during the event."

Following the scrimmage, the grade school will recognize the eighth grade boys basketball team. After that, the boys will play against Saunemin in basketball, beginning with the eighth grade team. There will be a halftime dance by the Odell Grade School cheerleaders. Afterward, the seventh grade basketball game against Saunemin will begin. During the halftime of the seventh grade game, the winner of the 50/50, the silent auction items and the basket winners will all be announced.

"I'm pretty excited," Dalton Baker, an eighth grade boys basketball player at Odell Grade School said. "I really hope we can raise a lot of money for the Special Olympics team. I have someone who has special needs in my family and it's just cool to see the support from the community."

Laura Baumgardner, PTHS' Unified Champion School coordinator, stated the invitation from OGS and Saunemin means a lot.

" We can tell that both schools put a lot of planning into this and they are so excited about it," she said. "It just says so much about how awesome the local community and the surrounding communities are and how accepting they are of people with disabilities. This not just a PTHS initiative anymore, it's become an initiative for the whole county."

Pam Sawyer, coach of the PTHS Special Olympics Unified Basketball team with coach Buck Casson, added the event will be a great opportunity for everyone.

"It gives the kids at the grade school level a chance to see how the high school students positively work together," she said. "It gives some of these students a chance to see students with special needs who are leading the way."