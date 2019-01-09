BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

CARMI — The CWC Bulldogs found themselves down 34-24 with five minutes left in the third quarter and then went on a 33-11 game-ending spurt to stun the Edwards County Lions on Tuesday.

CWC Coach Kevin Wolff made a change to his lineup, giving 6’6” sophomore Peyton Edwards his first varsity start, in an attempt to counter the Lions’ overwhelming size advantage. The game started as a defensive struggle, but the Lions muscled their way to a 12-5 advantage in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs picked up a break early in the second quarter when Lions’ senior Justin Wallace picked up his third foul (and then his fourth on a technical). CWC immediately started a comeback, pulling to within 24-19 with a minute left on a hook shot by Edwards, and then moving to within 24-22 at the half on a 3-pointer from Ty Barbre off a steal by Ethan Mahon.

“You’ve got to take advantage of those things. That’s the game of basketball — foul trouble happens,” said Wolff.

Edwards County regrouped at half and appeared to be on the verge of putting the game away when they quickly moved to a 10-point lead early in the third quarter and drew a Bulldogs’ timeout.

What followed was the best stretch of basketball the Bulldogs have put together this season. In less than a minute’s time, 3-pointers from Barbre and Adam Phelps brought CWC back to 34-30. Before the quarter ended Mahon, Edwards and Devin Rankin all hit big buckets and Barbre ended the quarter with a 3-pointer to put the Bulldogs up 40-38 headed to the fourth.

“I’m starting to get more aggressive about taking my shot and I was feeling it tonight,” said Barbre.

“Ty’s starting to play some real good point guard for us,” said Wolff. “We tell all our young guys they’re not just freshmen and sophomores anymore — they’re just basketball players. Peyton Edwards did exactly what we asked him to do tonight. We challenged him to go up against their big guys and he came through.”

The Bulldogs sealed the win with defense in the fourth quarter, using a solid team effort and several steals from Mahon, holding the Lions to seven points in the period.

“Tonight we made plays down the stretch. I think we’re trending in the right direction as a team and a program,” said Wolff.

1 2 3 4 T

EC 12 12 14 7 45

CWC 5 17 18 17 57

EC - Cade Schnicker 18, Marty Schmittler 16, Camden Cowger 7, Justin Wallace 2, Eli Berger 2.

CWC - Ty Barbre 19, Ethan Mahon 13, Adam Phelps 11, Devin Rankin 8, Peyton Edwards 6.

JV game: EC 48, CWC 38

CWC - Luke Simon 10, Devin Rankin 9, KaCee Fulkerson 8, Jaedon Reeder 5, Alex O’Daniel 4, Oakley Gee 1, Ty Stubblefield 1.

Fr./So. game: CWC 34, EC 28

CWC - Jacob Lamont 7, Brody Atteberry 7, Luke Simon 6, Davyn Aud 5, Ty

Stubblefield 5, Landon Niehaus 4.