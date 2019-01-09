August 30, 1928 – January 3, 2019

Oren R. Mulvany, 90, of Lawrenceville, Illinois passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Lawrence County Memorial Hospital in Lawrenceville, Illinois.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Emmons-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, Illinois. Burial followed in the Parker Cemetery, north of Xenia, Illinois, with military rites. Memorial donations may be made to the Pinkstaff United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Village, or the Johnson University in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Oren was born August 30, 1928 in Louisville, Illinois, the son of Freddie L. and Bertha (Harrell) Mulvany. He married Betty Smith in 1949 and she preceded him in death in 1984. He married Lois M. (Clark) Cox in 1985 and she survives. In Oren’s earlier years, he was an electrician, as well as a mechanic at the Shell Service Station in Xenia. After he moved to Lawrenceville, he became the director of maintenance for 16 years at the United Methodist Village. He graduated in 1993 from St. Paul Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri and became a United Methodist Pastor, pastoring at several local churches. His memberships included the Pinkstaff United Methodist and the Xenia School Board. He enjoyed coon hunting and doing volunteer work at the Meadows. He was a Staff Sergeant with the United States Army Air Force and served in WWII. Oren served his Lord and Savior all of his life and he has now heard well done thy good and faithful servant.

Oren is survived by his wife, Lois; six sons, Ralph (Brenda) Mulvany of Waxahachie, Texas, Kenneth (Ruth) Mulvany of Hendersonville, North Carolina, David (Joan) Mulvany of Grand Junction, Colorado, Robert (Jane) Cox of Greenup, John Cox of Olney, and David (Debbie) Cox of Newton; four daughters, Yvonne (Bruce) Shelton of Lawrenceville, Carol Cox-McClave of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Dianne (Bill) Ballinger of Unionville, Tennessee, and Nancy (Charles) Jamerson of Newton; one brother, Carroll (Jodie) Mulvany of Aurora; one sister, Leota (Ross) Rollinson of Salem; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchild; and caregiver, Johnna Wagner of Bridgeport.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Betty; one sister, Frances Smith; and one great-grandson, Derrick Ballinger.