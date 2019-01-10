BLANDINSVILLE – The Blandinsville Village Board of Trustees voted unanimously towards the purchase of a new heating and air conditioner unit for the office at the water treatment facility Tuesday evening.

Village Clerk Linda Peak spoke with the media about the intent to purchase after the meeting concluded.

Peak said the new unit will cost approximately $850 dollars, and will require the installation of a new window at the office to support it. The total cost for the project is anticipated to be under $1,000.

The next Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 5.



