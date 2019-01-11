The Canton Ingersoll wrestling team upped its dual meet record to 7-0 with a 61-36 victory Wednesday evening at the CHS South Gym.

Results from the meet included the following:

65 – Dyllan Steele (c) by forfeit.

70 – Jack Jochums (c) by forfeit.

75 – Dylan Lockwood (c) by forfeit.

80 – John Davis (c) defeated Moen (o) by 6-4 decision.

85 – Duncan Harn (c) pinned Perkins (o).

90 – Trevor Hedges (c) pinned Wegerer (o).

95 – Danny Murphy (c) pinned Hooks (o).

100 – Anderson (o) defeated Andrew Siemon (c) by technical fall, 21-6.

105 – Herd (o) pinned Bri Putman (c).

112 – Matt Dunlap (c) defeated Whitcomb (o) by decision, 9-4.

119 – Joseph Norton (c) pinned Fisher (o).

126 – Wes Chaney (c) defeated Loete (o) by major decision, 11-2.

135 – Johnson (o) pinned Jackson Bond (c).

145 – Asa Reed (c) pinned Hooks (o).

155 – Dochtorman (o) pinned Phoenix Miller (c).

167 – Parr (o) defeated Landis Anderson (c) by major decision, 10-0.

185 – Double forfeit.

215 – Lucas Smith (c) by forfeit.



Heavyweight – Thomas (o) by forfeit.



Exhibition results were as follows:

Fisher (o) pinned Danny Kees (c).

Brandon Eaton (c) defeated Moen (o) by major decision, 11-3.

Ashtin Anderson (c) defeated Perkins (o) by decision, 8-7.

Buchen (o) pinned Alex Weis (c).

Hooks (o) pinned Jireh Hedges (c).

Herd (o) defeated Tanner Rosich (c) by injury default.

Gabe Vazquez (c) pinned Edmunds (o).

Rodney (o) pinned Kees (c).

Hooks (o) pinned Andrew Lindsey (c).



The Little Giants are scheduled to return to action today at Mackinaw, facing Knoxville and host Deer Creek-Mackinaw starting at 5:30 p.m.



