OLNEY - Stephanie Nuttall has joined Olney Central College as Project Director for the Illinois Eastern Community Colleges Title III Block Grant.

The U.S. Department of Education grant will provide more than $2.2 million in funding over five years for initiatives at OCC, which include redesigning two programs, developing a third and streamlining the college’s advisement process. Nuttall will oversee all activities related to the process while working with OCC’s current staff and those hired to fill four new positions created through the grant.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity at OCC to help strengthen our student services and academic programs,” Nuttall said. “The challenge is to better the college as we strive to do more for our students to ensure their overall success. We also have to do everything the right way so we can carry these processes and programs forward past the grant.”

Nuttall brings a diverse background to the position. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Illinois State University and worked 10 years as an accountant for both public and private firms before choosing to enter education.

“I felt like I was missing something,” she said. “I had a desire to teach. It was something I was drawn to.”

Nuttall completed her master’s degree in adult education from the University of Phoenix and served five years as an instructor for Vincennes University’s Business Department. While at VU, Nuttall also assisted the college with auditing and grant compliance, an experience she says will serve her well in the new position.

Nuttall, who joined OCC in late November, said the grant initiatives will be implemented in stages and continue through 2023.

The first year will target strengthening the academic advising process as well as implementing a revised Information Systems Technology Program.

“We want to give the advisors more resources and allow them to focus more on planning and guidance rather than just registering students for classes,” Nuttall said.

An Advisement Specialist will also help the college fine-tune its early alert system to identify and assist students who may be facing issues in the classroom.

Nuttall also will be overseeing the creation of an Information Systems Technology lab at the West Richland Center in Noble in preparation for a pilot of the program in Fall 2019.

Over the course of the grant, Nuttall will aid in changes to OCC’s existing Welding Program by creating a two-year degree program.

“The programs will be redesigned and redeveloped to be more current and ensure they address industry standards,” Nuttall said. “We want to prepare students to get a job or continue their education with a bachelor’s degree.”

The grant also allocates funding for the development of a new Unmanned Aerial Systems Program.

“This program will fulfill the high demand for UAS operators within multiple industries,” Nuttall added.

Both the UAS and revamped welding programs will be offered in Year 3 of the grant.

A native of Bloomington, Nuttall resides in Olney with her husband and children ages 11 and 13. In her free time, she enjoys reading and outdoor activities including canoeing and hiking.



