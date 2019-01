Due to the forecasted winter weather, The Clayberg Grand Opening of their new state-of-the-art therapy and rehabilitation center has been cancelled for today and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Ledger will publish the new Open House/Grand Opening date once it is announced.