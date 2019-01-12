Jan. 1, 2019 at 6:21 p.m. Christopher and Aspen Miller, Macomb, welcomed their second child, a son, Mason.

Jan. 1, 2019 at 6:21 p.m. Christopher and Aspen Miller, Macomb, welcomed their second child, a son, Mason.



Mason was also Graham Hospital’s first baby of the new year.



Mason weighed in at 8 pounds 20 inches and was welcomed home by older brother, Matthew, who will turn 3-years-old in March.



Mom, Aspen, said Matthew loves his little brother, but is a bit jealous of the family’s new addition.



Congratulations, Christopher, Aspen and Matthew on the arrival of Mason!