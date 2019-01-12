The Farmington High girls basketball team upped its season record to 9-9 by defeating visiting Bushnell-Prairie City 54-35 Thursday evening.

The contest was knotted at 9-9 after the opening eight minutes before B-PC (15-7) edged out to a 24-23 lead at the half.



Farmington seized the advantage in the third period, outscoring the Lady Spartans 15-8 in grabbing a 38-32 lead. The Lady Farmers put the game away in the final eight minutes, posting a 16-3 advantage on the way to the 19-point victory.



Macie Sprague topped Farmington with 21 points that included five 3-pointers. She scored 16 of her points in the second half, eight in each quarter.



Sarah Wherley added 10 points, followed by Emily Cash and Kaitlynn Vallas with six points each. Emma Vallas chipped in five points, followed byAli Murphy and Bre Richards with three points apiece.



Madison Allen led B-PC with 14 points.