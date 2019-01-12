WIRC-CAA Victim Services will again offer its Crisis Intervention Training for individuals interested in volunteering to work with victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and sexual abuse.

This is a non-credit course that covers all required training for working and/or volunteering at an Illinois sexual assault crisis center and/or domestic violence agency/shelter.



The class is taught by Victim Services’ staff members who work firsthand with victims and their significant others.



Classes will be held in Macomb Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Wednesday, Feb. 20, ending Wednesday, April 24. Sessions will meet 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. each evening.



Victim Services hopes to get one Saturday session in to complete training earlier.



The cost is $100 for students and community members; $150 for working professionals. Class size is limited, so preference will be given to those willing to give a year’s commitment to volunteering on Victim Services’ 24-hour crisis line, responding to hospital calls, sheltering clients, advocating for victims, and providing outreach within the communities they serve.



Registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 15 at noon, or when the class is full.



For more information, or to register, call (309) 836-2148 and ask for McKenzie or Naomi.



Victim Services also needs individuals interested in volunteering for non-direct service opportunities throughout the year. Individuals available to give an hour or two a month for these activities may also call (309) 836-2148 and ask for Naomi.



This spring, Victim Services will need assistance for February’s Dating Violence Awareness Month, and April’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month activities.