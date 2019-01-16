Anytime a great majority of the voting public votes in favor of a service, and also agrees to be taxed to pay for that service, it might be seen as a layup for an authoritative body to pass legislation enacting that service. But, though an ignoble rarity, even layups can be bricked.

With broad Livingston County voter support for an expanded home healthcare program following November’s general election, with 84 percent of balloters saying that there should be a public budget for a program to help seniors maintain independent living — and with 64.2 percent voting in favor of an increased tax to support it — there seemed to be broad consensus amongst the body politic that the county should adopt home healthcare.

But at last Thursday’s special meeting of the board, the body voted 12-9 against putting a binding resolution on the ballot of the consolidated elections in April that, if approved again by the public would authorize itself to levy that tax.

Several residents expressed their outrage on the Daily Leader’s Facebook page, one urging the board to “listen to the people,” and another suggesting the county needed an “entire new board.” But some board members defended the way the board’s vote went down.

Board member John Slagel said that while he voted for the program, the matter was a “tough call,” adding that “since the Board did put a question about it on the ballot last election, and it passed, there’s this weird dynamic lingering now with how to address it or not.”

Slagel noted that some residents had asked the board to vote against the resolution despite their support of it. During public comment at the special meeting, resident joanE lipinski had asked the board to vote “no,” believing that a delay was possible; however, County Board Executive Director Alina Hartley later clarified at the meeting that the resolution the board was voting on was a now-or-never matter.

When reached for comment, Board Chairman Bob Young said he was not sure whether the public comment had influenced the way the board voted, or if that was the way that they had intended to vote regardless of public feedback. He said he had “all the sympathy” for the activists who got the petition of home healthcare on the ballot, and did not anticipate that the vote Thursday was the absolute end of the issue, despite the board’s “no.”

“I don’t think you’re going to see the residents going away quietly about this,” he said.

Carolyn Gerwin was not present at the meeting, but nevertheless replied to Slagel’s comment, saying that it was indeed a tough call and that she supported the board’s decision.

“I would have voted no, but I surely don’t fault you for voting yes,” she wrote. “Had the motion passed, there would have been significant expenses for the election and the education efforts that would have been necessary to ensure that the vote meant anything.”

In another post, she offered an explanation of that transpiration of events that “A small group of Democrats decided to use ‘free stuff’ as a wedge issue to get PR.” She postulated that the aforementioned group would try and “maybe elect more socialists on the Board in the future,” despite every member of the board being a registered Republican.

Another person commented that, on ballot questions involving the raising taxes, only those possessing private property should be allowed to vote, excluding “tenants.” The abolishment of owning property being a requirement for voting, which was a matter left to the states, predates even the abolishment of slavery, with North Carolina being the last state to remove that restriction in 1856. Gerwin posited that the commented raised a “good point.”

The board will meet for its regularly scheduled county meeting Thursday evening to discuss and take action on other matters that were parsed in its committees last week.