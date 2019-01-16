The federal shutdown, now on its 26th day, has had consequences far and wide. Among the most reported issues stemming from the gridlock has been government employees having to work without pay. But there’s been another issue that has the potential to have an effect with profound consequences locally on farmers, since the U.S. Department of Agriculture has delayed several crop reports because of the shutdown.

Livingston County Farm Bureau Manager Chris Bunting says having timely reports is a fairly important inventory matter, but that the worst was to come if farmers would be unable to get federal crop insurance, the deadline of which is in March.

The reports were scheduled for release on Jan. 11, but the USDA announced that new release dates will be released once the shutdown ends.

“The reports kind of give us an idea of what farmers’ intentions are going to be in the coming growing season,” Bunting explained. “It talks stock and about how much grain is in storage at the elevators or on the farm after people have reported yields, so farmers base their information on what they’re going to plant based on what kind of surplus we have. The more surplus we have in storage, the weaker the market is.

“It’s important to know how many bushels we have out there, but not really a major contributor on what the intentions are or should be of farmers.”

But federal crop insurance, the deadline of which is March 15, is a more crucial matter on the horizon, Bunting warned; relatedly, the accumulation of missed deadlines would also have a detrimental impact.

“You sign up for the federal crop insurance where there’s a deadline where you need to tell them you’re going to participate,” he said. “You give them a soft baseline on acres of corn or soybeans that you will plant. It’s not a hard line; it’s a best-guess estimation. It could become a problem if they do not come to an agreement soon come March and we have to start signing up for that crop insurance …

“If we get into March and we’re still on shutdown, the USDA will have a lot of these things to catch farmers up on. We need to get an agreement, get the doors open and both sides need to come together.”

Besides the shutdown, the wider agricultural community has already been bruised by the trade war with China, triggered by the Trump administration’s accusations of China’s “unfair” trading practices.

At the Monday meeting of the American Farm Bureau Federation, its 100th iteration, Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said the trade war “is going to be a long one, and we keep delivering the message, ‘We’re with you, Mr. President,’” though he cautioned that “The runaway of our patience will be determined by the financial situation of our farms. We went into the battle very weak.”

The barter battle sent the agricultural markets into a tumult, as the price of soybeans plummeted; soybeans a major Chinese import, and one that has been used as leverage in the economic standoff.