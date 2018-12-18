Pauline L. Donovan, 97, of Pontiac, passed into God’s care at 3:58 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Luther Oaks, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac with Rev. Adam Cesarek officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Pontiac.

Friends may call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac.

Pauline was born Oct. 13, 1921, in Rowe, a daughter of Earl and Lillian (Malmrose) Peterson. She married Kenneth Donovan on Jan. 29, 1944, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2005.

She is survived by three daughters, Terry (Robert) Bishop of Bloomington, Vicki (Michael A.) Mortimore of Niles, Mich., and Cindy (Brian) Anderson of Appleton, Wis.; nine grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

Pauline was also preceded in death by one brother, Burton Peterson.

Educated in Pontiac schools, Pauline had worked for the Livingston County Tax Assessors office.

Memorials in Pauline’s name may be made to St. Mary’s or Livingston County Humane Society.

