Francis Gene Ferguson, 89, of Fairbury, died at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at Accolade Healthcare in Pontiac.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home has charge of arrangements.

Francis was born March 17, 1929 in Saunemin, the son of Pharis N. and Nancy B. (Brady) Ferguson. He married Mary C. DeFrees on June 16, 1951, in Pontiac. She died in December 1988. He then married Margaret Neth on June 18, 1990 in Orange County, Calif. She also preceded him in death in July 2001. He later married Marian Knutson on June 17, 2002, in New Mexico. She survives in Fairbury.

Also surviving are his children, Mike (Sandy) Ferguson of Poplar Grove, Paul (Jennifer) Ferguson of Morris, Nancy Ferguson of Morris, Liz (Matt) Nussmeier of Winter Haven, Fla., John (Valentina) Ferguson of Beaver, Utah, and Ted Ferguson of Colorado; stepchildren, Calvin (Deb) Knutson of Streator, Judy (Kenny) Scurlock of Fairbury, Todd (Dena) Knutson of Braidwood, Andy (Laura) Knutson of Raymond, and James (Traci) Knutson of Coal City; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren, stepgrandchildren; and one brother, William H. Ferguson of DeBary, Fla.

One son, Danny Ferguson, and five siblings also preceded him in death.

Mr. Ferguson served in the U.S. Air Force from 1947 to 1950.

Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.