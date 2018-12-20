Joseph Scott Schultz, 57, of Industry passed away at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at his residence.

He was born on September 8, 1961 in Macomb to Joseph and Peggy Martin Schultz.

He is survived by his children, Crystal Wingerter of Chatham, Robert Schultz of Cuba and Rebecca Schultz of Colchester; seven grandchildren; one sister, Linda (Willie) McCoy of Sciota and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Betty Williams; one brother, Roy Steven Schultz and a brother in infancy.

Scott lived in Industry all of his life. He was a store manager for several area auto parts stores.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Industry Cemetery in Industry, Illinois with Pastor Willie McCoy officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb.

Memorials may be made to the Scott Schultz Memorial Fund.

