Bernard Wade “Bud” Kelson, 81, of Fairbury, died at 1:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Apostolic Christian Church in Fairbury. Burial will be in Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Fairbury.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Bud was born March 14, 1937, in Weston, the son of Bernard O. and Margaret Wade Kelson. He married Sharon Leona Moser on Dec. 11, 1955, in Fairbury. She survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include their children, Paul (Sherri) Kelson, Normal, Mike (Jacque) Kelson, East Peoria, Carol (Ben) Kafer, Fairbury, Robert (Christy) Kelson, Danvers, Betty (Jeff) Metroz, Fairbury; one brother, David Kelson, Somerset, Ky.; two sisters, Joan Merrill, Naperville and Jeannette Bahler, Fairbury; 17 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

His parents and a granddaughter preceded him in death.

Memorials may be directed to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury, or Apostolic Christian LifePoints, Morton.

