1926-2018



Magdalena Maria DiCiro (Maggie), 92, of Olney, passed away on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at her home. The daughter of Max and Theresa Demling, Maggie was born on December 22, 1926 in Badkonigshofen, Germany. As a young adult during World War II, Maggie completed business school where she learned English and typing and worked for the Reichsban (German National Railroad). she survived the bombing campaign of August 1943, but her parents and her older sister, Rita were killed. She was 16 years when she was orphaned. After the war, she worked for Western Union and the American Forces in Germany. It was then, she met and later married 1LT Charles M DiCiro (“Marcus” as she affectionately called him) on 27 April 1953 in Bad Hersfeld, Germany. During the twenty years of their life in the Army and 65 years of marriage, Maggie was well known for her spirit, hospitality, fun-loving dinner parties, delicious cooking and her unconditional support of Charlie in every place they lived in Europe and the US. Smart and quick-witted, Maggie made friends easily and enjoyed her many years of playing bridge with so many friends in Olney.

Charlie and Maggie suffered the tragic loss of their only child Scott in an automobile accident April 2, 1985. Her heart was never again completely whole after the loss of her beloved son.

Maggie was an extraordinary woman with an ever-present mischievous twinkle in her eye. And she was truly loved. She was loved by her husband Charlie, his parents Rose and Dominic, her family in both Germany and the US as well as a multitude of lifelong friends. She was especially close with her nieces and nephews and had a special bond with her twin grand-nieces Fabienne and Carolin.

We are grateful to Hospice and the many health care practitioners for their kind and compassionate care given over the years, months, and throughout the last days of her life. And we are filled with gratitude for the many friends that continue to touch our lives with kindness.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Southeastern Illinois.

Cremation Rites were accorded. The family is planning Maggie’s Celebration of Life in early spring. Kistler-Patterson Funeral Homes are assisting the family.