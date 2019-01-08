Reva “Darlene” Winterland, 84, of Pontiac, passed away at 12 noon Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Evenglow Inn in Pontiac.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Chatsworth United Methodist Church with Rev. Lynnette Barnett officiating. Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family interment will be held at Chenoa Cemetery at a later date.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Chatsworth, has charge of arrangements.

Darlene was born July 13, 1934, in Watseka, a daughter of Harold and Reva (Stanlake) Krueger. She married Kenneth Wayne Winterland on July 26, 1953. He passed away Jan. 9, 1987.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley (Allan) Kietzman of Chatsworth; three nieces, Vicki Nettleingham of Cullom, Lori Denton of Edwards, and Cheri (Shawn) Malloy of Indianapolis, Ind.; two great-nieces and four great-nephews; six great-great-nieces and nephews; and one great-aunt, Evelyn Taghon.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Darlene was educated in the Chatsworth schools, graduating high school. She worked at the Rantoul Chevrolet dealership and retired from the Livingston County Courthouse. She later worked part-time at Fairview Haven Retirement Community in the dietary department.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Darlene like sewing, baking and cleaning. She always kept a neat and clean house. She attended the Chatsworth United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Women and the American Legion Auxiliary of Chatsworth.

Darlene was a loving sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Evenglow Inn and Transitions Hospice for the exceptional care given to Darlene.

Memorials may be directed to Evenglow Inn, 1200 Evenglow Lane, Pontiac, IL 61764, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.