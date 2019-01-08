Eileen Brady Weller, 99, of Chatsworth died at 3:15 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at the Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City.

Eileen was born March 23, 1919, in rural Strawn, the youngest daughter of eight children to William P. and Mae (Cavanagh) Brady. She married Richard Karl Weller on Nov. 27, 1942, in Battle Creek, Mich. Karl died Aug. 28, 1995.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Terry (July 1, 1987); an infant sister; sisters Rita Hastings and Mary Tredennick; brothers William D., Joseph, Quintin and Jim Brady, and niece Ronita Hastings.

Survivors include one son, Gerry, Chatsworth; nephew Ron Hastings, Bloomington, nieces Sharon Hastings, Bloomington and Carol (Tredennick) McGuire, Morton; many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Eileen donated her body to science. A service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chatsworth Library, Legion or Fire Department; or The Gibson City Annex Scholarship Fund for Care Givers.

Eileen graduated from Illinois State Normal University with additional credits from the University of Illinois and Michigan State University.

She started teaching in one-room schools, first the Reiger School at Risk, then the Cavanagh School, Chatsworth. She worked as a secretary the years Karl was stationed in Battle Creek.

Upon Karl’s Army discharge in 1946, the couple settled in Chatsworth where Eileen taught kindergarten, fourth grade, and later became the librarian for the elementary and high school until retiring from Prairie Central in 1987. She continued substitute teaching into her 80s.

Eileen liked order in her classrooms. Misbehaving students were required to stand on their toes with their nose in a circle she drew on the black board until sufficiently repentant. She liked to say she could recall a student’s behavior by looking at their nose. (A little flat spot on the tip indicated a lot of time at the black board.)

In retirement she enjoyed entertaining many former students who would stop and visit. Her door was always open to guests. She visited Ireland and Hawaii, her top two destination wishes.

Eileen was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth, and the Altar & Rosary Society. She belonged to several teacher’s associations, the Advisory Council for Community Action of Livingston County, the German Ville Club and Walter Clemons Legion Auxiliary, where she enjoyed working the parties and functions.

Many thanks to those who remembered her during her stay at the Annex with cards, gifts, flowers and visits.

A special thank you to the Richard Steidinger family, and to Dr. Hagan and the wonderful staff at Gibson City Annex for their care.

Eileen lived a full life. She will be greatly missed.

