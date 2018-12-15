Girls' basketball from Friday

Elly Haberkorn had a Friday night to remember as the junior poured in a career-high 33 points in leading Prairie Central to a 66-19 victory over Iroquois West in a nonconference girls’ basketball game.

Haberkorn burned the Raiders for 14 points in the first quarter as the Hawks built a 19-4 lead. She added 11 points, including hitting a 3-pointer, in the second frame as the PC lead grew to 49-12 by the intermission. An eight-point third helped create a 14-4 difference and a Hawks’ lead of 63-16.

Katelind Winterland was next high scorer for the Hawks with 8 points and Becca Conlisk added 6 points. Madison Kinkade, Hannah Austman, Emma Kinkade and Natalie Graf each scored 4 points while Ainsley Kratochvil had 2 and Emily Wilkey netted 1 point.