St. Mary’s had a tough night Friday with both the seventh and eighth grade Saints falling to Metcalf in boys’ basketball.

The eighth graders lost 40-24 after managing just five points in the first half. Michael Kuska hit for 7 points for SMS (7-6). Drew Wayman added 5 points, Chris Corrigan and Logan Brummel scored 4 points apiece and Aithen Sullivan and Michael Becker each had 2.

The seventh graders fell 39-34 in overtime. The Saints rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter force a overtime as regulation ended tied at 31-31.

Henry Brummel led SMS (7-2) with 18 points and Kuska added 8. Fernando Daily tallied 4 points with Cayden Masching and Sean Finnegan each scoring 2 points.

Pontiac-Evans

BLOOMINGTON — Pontiac drew a split in junior high boys’ basketball Thursday as the seventh grade Warriors posted a one-sided victory and the eighth graders dropped a heart-breaker in their matchups with George Evans.

Riley Weber had the hot hand early in leading PJHS to a 48-14 victory in the seventh grade game. Weber tossed in 10 points in the first quarter as the Warriors took a 19-8 lead. Pontiac held Evans scoreless in the second for a 32-8 halftime lead.

Weber finished with 17 points and Hayden DuVall chipped in 9. Kerr Bauman hit for 6 points with Marcus Martinez and Kaleb Kennedy each adding 4 and Hunter Melvin netting 3 markers. Duncan Eilts and Charlie Barr each had 2 points and Aiden Lee scored 1.

Pontiac had its best-scoring quarter in the fourth, but so did Evans, and it was the home team that had the better of it in topping the Warriors by five in the frame and taking a 48-46 victory.

PJHS led 11-9 after the first quarter but trailed 19-17 at the half. The Warriors were up 30-27 after three quarters.

Logan Barnett finished with 16 points as three PJHS players made double figures. Mateo Casillas added 13 points, Seth Branscum tossed in 11 and Ethan Gonder scored 5 points.

Saunemin-Woodland

SAUNEMIN — It was a split decision as Saunemin and Woodland each claimed a victory in fifth- and sixth-grade play Thursday.

SGS won 21-13 in the opener as Seth Maloney, Timmy Logan and Brandon Taylor each scored 6 points. Myles Gilliam chipped in 3 points.

Woodland won the second game 39-6. Logan had 3 points for the Eagles, with Gilliam adding 2 and Taylor had 1 point.

St. Mary’s-Corpus Christi

BLOOMINGTON — St. Mary’s ran its record to 5-1 with a 20-11 win over Corpus Christi in fifth grade play Thursday.

SMS led 6-2 after the first quarter and held the four-point edge, at 11-7, at the break. It was a 16-9 game entering the final frame.

Roman Fellheimer had 6 points for St. Mary’s. Cayden Masching added 5 points with Henry DeYoung netting 4, Aron Trevino chipped in 3 and Zack Legner had 2 points.

Pontiac-Fieldcrest

Pontiac edged Fieldcrest in sixth grade play but the fifth grade Warriors were tripped up by the Knights.

Pontiac’s defense shut out Fieldcrest in the fourth quarter after yielding 22 points in the previous two frames of the sixth grade game. The Warriors scored enough to eke out a 30-27 victory.

PJHS led 16-5 after the first period but the Knights put up 11 in the second to cut the margin to 20-16 by halftime. Another 11-point effort put Fieldcrest ahead 27-26 entering the last stanza.

Camden Fenton had 10 points for Pontiac (4-1). Riley Johnson checked in with 8 points, Harsh Patel threw in 5, Hector Garcia tallied 4 points, Levi Rients scored 2 and Tommy Oestmann scored 1 point.

The fifth-grade Warriors lost 42-14 in dropping to 1-4. Liam Reilly had 6 points for Pontiac and Traer Bauman threw in 4. Anderson Horning and Hunter Christenson each had 2 points.