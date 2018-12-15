El Paso-Gridley remains unbeaten

Basketball games, like any other athletic contest, boils down to execution. The team that makes fewer mistakes — executes better — is the team that wins the game.

That was the case Friday night at the Titan Center when host El Paso-Gridley executed better on both ends of the floor to claim a 68-41 Heart of Illinois Conference victory over Lexington.

“The first quarter things were looking good, we were moving the ball around, hitting some shots,” LHS head coach Rob Haslett said. “Defensive end, (we) were getting some rebounds.”

The Minutemen were doing a good job in the first eight minutes, even holding a 16-15 lead when the period ended.

“They came out and got offensive rebounds and did a nice job of out-scraping us around the basket,” EPG head coach Nathaniel Meiss said.

But that was it for the visitors. The Titans showed they were the better team on this night by ratcheting up the defense and making good decisions on the offensive end to take control of the game.

It was in the final six minutes of the second quarter where EPG really took control. It started when Jack Weber blocked Andrew Olson’s shot at one end and scored on a break on the other to give EPG a 21-18 lead.

Lexington came back, rushed up a shot and the Titans came back as they embarked on a 14-point run.

Noah Smith scored inside, Lexington turned it over and Smith added two free throws. Lexington turned the ball over three more times before Weber scored again to make it 27-18.

“When you make mistakes in the HOIC like that, good teams will make you pay for it and they made us pay for it,” Haslett said.

Smith added one more basket and Teron Fairchild scored twice, the last one a nice give-and-go play with Ryne Faulk, to make it 33-18.

The dagger came when Fairchild nailed a 3-pointer from 22 feet just before the half ended.

“Our defense stepped up a little bit, we challenged them a little bit in the huddle,” Meiss said. “We were much more efficient in the second quarter but our defense started it, we only allowed four second-quarter points.

“We were communicating better in the second quarter and that led to the stops.”

The Titans took a 36-20 lead into the break and the deficit was too much for the Minutemen to overcome, though they did try. Lexington got a pair of 3-pointers from Xavier Moore and deuces from Moore and Olson in the first four minutes of the second half.

But Lexington managed just one basket in the third quarter and El Paso-Gridley went on another 14-0 run in taking a 64-32 lead midway through the final frame, which triggered the running clock.

“A lot of our shots in the second half just didn’t fall; we had some decent takes to the basket,” Haslett said. “Our kids battled and that’s all I can ask of them.”

Weber had a balanced evening in the scoring column with 10 points in the first half and 11 in the second for a game-high 21 points. He also grabbed 9 rebounds as EPG (9-0, 4-0) won the glass battle 39-30. Smith contributed 16 points and 9 boards while Fairchild chipped in 15 points. Dilynn Gray added 6 points with Nash Stoller and Silas Steiner each netting 4 points. Faulk tallied 2 markers.

“We have to be dialed in every single night, I didn’t think we were dialed in to start this one off,” Meiss said, whose team was 29 of 54 from the field for 53 percent shooting. “We didn’t play with poise when we got into a rush in the third, we had to define what poise was. I think that’s what we take from this, we have to get better. We’re going to keep working at it.”

Moore paced Lexington (4-6, 0-6) with 11 points. Olson collected 9 points and 6 rebounds and Tate Walcott and Hunter Lane each added 4 points. Nick Knell scored 3 with Clayton Haase, Josh Hardman, Carter Little, Trevor Keagle and Brian Bell garnered 2 points apiece. The Minutemen were 16 of 51 shooting (31 percent).