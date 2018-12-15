Pontiac preps for tourney with two dual wins

Pontiac pinned two more victories to its record with a 54-30 victory over Springfield (Lanphier) and a 77-0 drubbing of Springfield (Southeast). The wins move PTHS to 8-4 in duals.

Kristian Wiles got the Indians going against Lanphier with a pin in 3:54 at 126 pounds. George Smith (138 pounds) and Frank Smith (145) also won by fall in 3:06 and 2:42, respectively, in breaking a 6-6 tie.

Nate Lockwood won by fall (3:39) at 160 and Tyler Lanning got a pin in 2:26 at 182. Conner Sypult (1:12) and Steven Lewis (1:41) each scored pins at 220 and 285, respectively. Jonathan Romero needed 23 seconds to win by fall at 106 and Kobe Verastegui went 48 seconds at 113 before getting his pin.

Pontiac accepted seven forfeits from Southeast, but also won each of the six contested matches. Wiles (126; 1:10), George Smith (138; 41 seconds) and Lanning (195; 2:40) each recorded their second pins of the night. Frank Smith was a 15-0 tech fall winner at 145, Payton Mays won by pin in 4:12 at 182 and Giovani Romero got his stick in 2:39 at 120.



