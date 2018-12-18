Pontiac wrestling

Pontiac came away with fourth place as a team and had four wrestlers place in the top three as the Indians competed in the Joe Bee Memorial hosted by Springfield High school Saturday.

Avon (Ind.) won the team title with 288½ points, well ahead of runnerup LaSalle-Peru (135). PTHS finished with 110½, just one point behind third-place Chatham (Glenwood).

“Guys wrestled hard and much improved for the most part,” PTHS head coach Corey Christenson said.

Tyler Lanning and Steven Lewis each dropped championship matches to state champions. At 182 pounds, Lanning took second after being pinned in the final by Avon's Carson Brewer. He reached the title round with a pin in 1:19 and a technical fall.

Lewis lost by fall to two-time state champ Luke Luffman in the title bout at 285 pounds. He reached the final with a pin in 5:31 and a 7-3 decision in the semifinals.

Jonathan Romero took third in a round-robin format at 106 pounds. His win came in a technical fall. Frank Smith placed third at 138 pounds. He won by fall in 3:40, lost, and then took third with an 11-2 major decision.

Giovani Romero placed fifth at 113. He won by fall twice, including at 3:11 in the fifth-place bout. Kristian Wiles was fifth in the 126-pound class. His victories included a tech fall and pins in 1:10, 0:33 and 3:13.

Connor Sypult was sixth in the 220-pound class. He had a pin on the day.

Pontiac will be back in action Tuesday with a match at Braidwood.