Afternoon session

No. 2 seed Chicago (Curie) did not disappoint on a day when close games were the norm for the first day of the 88th Pontiac Holiday Tournament. Proof were the games that saw No. 3 Danville lose and No. 4 Bloomington and New Trier survive scares.

The Condors rolled over Joliet West 62-28 in first game of the afternoon session. It included the first running clock scenario in the tournament since the mandated rule came into effect.

“The guys were active on defense, they were real quick,” Oliver said of his Curie club. “I thought we had a lot of energy at the beginning of the game, that’s why we got out to a big lead.”

The Condors pressured Joliet into submission in the first quarter in building a 24-4 advantage. It might have been somewhat of a surprise that Curie got out so fast in such a manner because the Tigers are traditionally the same type of team.

But the top-ranked team in Chicagoland relies on its athleticism to create problem, and Joliet is young and susceptible to a fast game by such a team as Curie.

“We want to speed teams up, we want to play quick because we’re kind of small this year,” Oliver said. “We try to get the ball out on offense and pressure on defense. I think our guys did a great job of putting pressure on them.”

The margin grew to the 30-point difference by the start of the fourth quarter.

Up next for the Condors will be New Trier in the quarterfinals.

“When you get to the quarterfinals, you will always be facing a good team,” Oliver said. “Hopefully, our guys will be up to the challenge.”

Dejuan Gordon guided Curie with 21 points and 6 rebounds. Justin Harmon threw in 15 points while Ramean Hinton collected 7 points and 11 rebounds.

Jamere Hill paced Joliet West with 7 points.

New Trier 59, Plainfield North 55, OT

New Trier, the new kid in the tournament, barely got to the quarterfinals. Colin O’Rourke hit from the baseline, lofting his shot over the corner of the backboard, with two seconds left in regulation to forge a 47-47 tie.

This created the second overtime game in four contests in the top bracket on the day.

“My biggest concern was this first game,” New Trier head coach Scott Fricke said. “I thought today would be a little sluggish, we came out a little sluggish for sure. I was proud of the way we gutted out a victory when we didn’t play our best.”

The Trevians led after each of the first three quarters, but it was the final frame in regulation that caused problems and made for extra work.

The Tigers lost Carter Thurman to fouls with 4:01 left. Bob Krahulik’s club gutted it out, though, tying the game on O’Rourke’s make. It was the first time the game was tied since midway through the second period when it 20-20.

Ciaran Brayboy scored with 2:33 left in overtime to give the Trevians a 54-50 lead. Plainfield North got no closer than two points the rest of the way.

Sam Silverstein led a trio of Trevians in double figures with 16 points. Brayboy added 13 and Noah Osher chipped in 12 points.

Thurman’s 13 points led Plainfield North. Cooper Bridges hit for 12 and O’Rourke tossed in 10 points.

As for the Trevians, soaking in the atmosphere was something of an experience on a day when close games were more the rule.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” Fricke said. “The kids had their eyes pop wide open; there’s kids asking for autographs. It’s a different environment.”

Bloomington 68, Warren 55

The Purple Raiders came in as the fourth seed but faced issues right off the bat before correcting them and claiming a 68-55 victory over a scrappy Warren Township team.

“We knew this was going to be a tough team play because they play so stinkin’ hard,” Bloomington head coach Michael Mosley said of facing Warren. “They did a great job of attacking us in the paint and beating us up the floor early. We told them, ‘you just have to out-tough them, keep the basketball in front of us.’ We have to attack inside, I didn’t want to be a jump-shooting team.”

It wasn’t until the second period when the Raiders really got going. The Blue Devils had led 20-13 after the first quarter, and still held a 31-30 edge at the intermission.

Bloomington went on a 7-0 run to open the second quarter only to see Warren answer with a 7-point run of its own. The Raiders then reeled off eight straight to close out the half.

“We had to get stops,” Mosley said. “We went through a spurt in the third quarter where we got stops against them. We knew they weren’t going to quit, they’re really good with their footwork and their hands on defense.”

The third quarter saw Bloomington build a 50-38 advantage after a Landon Moore 3-pointer. Warren, though, still had some fight and scored the last eight points of the period to cut the margin to 50-46.

But that was all. Bloomington was able to eventually create separation and move into the quarterfinal round opposite Benet Academy.

Chris Payton led the Raiders with 19 points while Caleb Donaldson scored 13. Griffin Moore collected 9 points and 8 rebounds.

Adnan Sarancic topped the Warren with 15 points and 9 boards. Tavion McCarthy added 12 points with Cole Thompson and Sawyer Shrake each tallied 10 markers.