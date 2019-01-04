Dwight girls' basketball

Dwight was unable to get anything more than two free throws in the fourth quarter as the Trojans let one get away in Sangamon Valley Conference play as host Momence prevailed 39-33 Thursday night.

In a game that seemed to be back and forth, Dwight had the edge after three quarters by a 31-23 count. This came after DTHS outscored the Redskins 18-7 in the quarter. Momence had led 16-13 at the half after the Trojans took a 0-8 lead after one period.

Mel Stewart scored the Trojans’ lone points with two charity tosses in the fourth as Momence outscored DTHS 16-2. Stewart finished with 22 points to lead Dwight (8-9, 1-2). She also had 14 rebounds and five steals. Kayla Kodat chipped in 7 points while Chloe Butterbrodt and Danielle Carlson each had 2 points.