FLANAGAN — The Flanagan-Cornell boys' basketball team hosted the Olympia Spartans Friday and the Falcons flew away in a 58-43 nonconference romp.

The Falcon's Jeremy Durdan had the hot hand, scoring 22 points, with one trey, followed by Isaac Weber with 12 points and two treys.

Flanagan-Cornell jumped out to an impressive 30-9 lead after the first quarter before slowing it down in the second, where they still outscored the Spartans, 11-9, to take a comfortable 41-18 lead into the half.

But the Spartans would begin a rally in the third quarter, outscoring the home team 15-8, to cut the deficit to 49-31. The Spartans outscored the Falcons 10-9 in the fourth, but it was not enough to overcome the first half deficit.

Karson Kimpling and Tyler Harms each added 9 points for the Falcons.

Berges had 14 points for Olympia.



Fieldcrest 59, El Paso-Gridley 57 (OT)

MINONK — Fieldcrest tied the boys' basketball game at 52 on a Cory Land lay-up with 24 seconds left to force overtime and the Knights led all the way in the extra period in a 59-57 Heart of Illinois Conference win over El Paso-Gridley Friday at Minonk.

Fieldcrest never led in regulation, but scored the first three points of overtime on a basket by Hayden Carols and a free throw by Land.

Jaxon Cusac-McKay hit seven 3-pointers on his way to 28 points for the Knights.

For EPG, Teron Fairchild had 24 points and Silas Steiner added 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Knights trailed 14-8 in the first quarter and 30-18 at the half. But Fieldcrest was ready after the break and scored 19 points in the third to the Titan's 9, cutting the deficit to just two points, 39-37, heading into the final frame of regulation. The Knights scored 15 to EPG's 13 in the fourth to force the tiebreaker.

The win improved Fieldcrest's record to 13-4 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

EPG is 13-5 and 4-3.

In the JV contest, Fieldcrest again edged EPG, 43-41.



Seneca 59, Woodland 33

SENECA — The Woodland Warriors boys' basketball team could not find any second-half mojo and fell to host Seneca Friday 59-33.

The Warriors hung tough in the first half, down by just one point, 8-7, in the first quarter and facing a small hole down 21-16 at the half.

But in the third quarter, Seneca roared out to score 24 points, doubling Woodland's output of 12, for a 45-28 lead. It was more the same in the fourth as Seneca put in 14 to Woodland's 5.

Woodland's record fell to 6-13 and 3-2 in conference play.

The Warriors were led by Carby with 8 points and Kress and Jenkins with 6 each.



Dwight 71, Momence 68

DWIGHT — Dwight captured a hard fought 71-68 victory over Sangamon Valley Conference rival Momence Friday in Dwight.

Dakota Wahl completed an and-one with 3.8 seconds to go to give the Trojans the victory. Wahl finished with 21 points. Logan Graham hit 5 threes en route to 23 points. Colton Holm added 13.

Dwight and Momence were pretty evenly matched throughout the game. The teams were tied at 20 following the first quarter and the Trojans held a slight 36-34 edge at the half. Dwight opened the lead to 54-50 after three quarters.

Dwight next plays at Cissna Park ( Ranked #1 in 1A) on Friday.