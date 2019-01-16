Area boys' basketball from Tuesday

Prairie Central showed consistency and that was key as the Hawks routed host Olympia 72-46 in an Illini Prairie Conference boys’ basketball contest Tuesday night.

The Spartans got off to a red-hot start by pouring in 22 points in the first quarter in taking a 22-17 lead. But the Hawks road a steady wave and put up 18 points in the second while holding Oly to just six markers as Prairie Central took a 35-28 lead into the intermission.

Five Hawks found the scoring column in the first quarter and six players chalked up points in the second, including a pair of 3-pointers from Connor Haab.

Although Olympia managed to score nine points in each of the final two frames, the Hawks put up 21 in the third and 16 in the final frame to pull away.

Trey Bazzell connected for 15 points (11 in the first half) to lead Prairie Central. Jake Crane added 13 points with Wyatt Steidinger knocking down 9 markers. Keegan Stein and Haab each had 6 points while Cooper Palmore and Duke Harms each scored 5 points. Jake Bachtold and Kaden King netted 4 points apiece, Rylie Vaughan had 3 and Andrew Fox scored 2 points.

Berges had 13 points in the first quarter and 22 for the game for Olympia.

EPG 60, Heyworth 31

EL PASO — El Paso-Gridley was able to open each had with gusto as the Titans overwhelmed Heyworth 60-31 in a Heart of Illinois Conference basketball contest at the Titan Center on Tuesday.

EPG ripped the nets for 24 points in the first period in taking a 24-10 lead. The Titans slowed down in the second by scoring just six points in maintaining a two-touchdown lead at 30-16.

Then came another outburst, this time for 23 points, in the third quarter. The Hornets managed just five as the EPG lead grew to 53-21 and forced the running clock.

Jack Weber collected 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Titans (14-5, 5-3) snapped a four-game losing streak. Teron Fairchild added 15 points and Silas Steiner chipped in 14. Shane Boyer had 6 points, Noah Smith scored 4, Ryne Faulk chalked up 3 markers, Ethan Jeffreys had 2 and Dilynn Gray scored 1 point.

Alex Cilantro had 6 points for Heyworth (7-12, 0-8).

Tri-Point 67, Donovan 34

CULLOM — Four Chargers reached double figures as Tri-Point smacked Donovan 67-34 in a River Valley Conference basketball game Tuesday night.

Tri-Point got rolling early with 21 points in the first quarter. The hot-shooting was from within the arc as the Chargers chalked up six 2-pointers and only one 3-pointer.

Not to worry, the long-range frenzy produced five treys over the final three periods.

The Point led 21-6 after one quarter and went up 41-13 by halftime. The 61-23 difference led to a running clock in the final frame.

Chace Cathcart had 22 points to lead Tri-Point. Brian Curling added 16 points, Tyler Platz had 12 and Conor Cardenas checked in with 11 points. Hayden Lane had 6 points.

Andy Onnen scored 9 points for the Wildcats.

Morris 53, Pontiac 48

Pontiac’s rally came up short as Morris garnered a 53-48 victory in a sophomore basketball game Tuesday at PTHS.

The young Indians fell behind 18-11 in the first quarter and began chipping away over the next two periods. It was a 30-25 game at the break and PTHS closed to within 38-37 by the start of the last stanza.

The Redskins tallied 15 points to Pontiac’s 11 in the final frame to keep the Indians in check.

Matt Murphy had 17 points and Keegan Brinkman scored 10 for Pontiac. Donovan Murphy threw in 8 markers, Caleb Peet and Aaron Adcock each had 4 points, Kodi Davis scored 3 and Mason Monahan added 2 points.