The B-52s, well-known pioneers for their late '70s dance/rock approach to the developing New Wave era enjoyed an initial introduction with “Rock Lobster”, “Dance This Mess Around”, and “Planet Claire” off their 1979 The B-52's debut. After this wonderful album, people's love for the band depended heavily on the amount of their attachment. By 1986, […]
The B-52s, well-known pioneers for their late '70s dance/rock approach to the developing New Wave era enjoyed an initial introduction with “Rock Lobster”, “Dance This Mess Around”, and “Planet Claire” off their 1979 The B-52's debut. After this wonderful album, people's love for the band depended heavily on the amount of their attachment. By 1986, the band's delivery of Bouncing Off The Satellites, their sales have declined. But determination would deliver a highly successful album in 1989, their 4-million selling Cosmic Thing classic that delivered four singles, two of which are forever entrenched in the minds of fans of radio everywhere (“Roam”, “Love Shack”)
On June 28, the band will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Cosmic Thing album with a newly remastered and expanded 2CD Deluxe Edition. Within, there will be the original album, a small collection of five bonus tracks that will include remixes, a popular distribution back in the late '70s, early '80s. The second CD will be loaded with sixteen live tracks that cover the band's catalog since the beginning.
“tin roof…rusted”, indeed!
Cosmic Thing (30th Anniversary Expanded Edition) " The B-52s
CD1:
01 Cosmic Thing
02 Dry County
03 Deadbeat Club
04 Love Shack
05 Junebug
06 Roam
07 Bushfire
08 Channel Z
09 Topaz
10 Follow Your Bliss
Bonus Tracks
11 B-52's Megamix
12 Love Shack (Radio Edit)
13 Channel Z (Rock Mix)
14.Roam (Extended Remix)
15 Roam (12³ Remix)
CD2:
Live
01 Cosmic Thing
02 Bushfire
03 Quiche Lorraine
04 Dance This Mess Around
05 Dry County
06 Private Idaho
07 Give Me Back My Man
08 Deadbeat Club
09 Mesopotamia
10 Strobe Light
11 Roam
12 52 Girls
13 Love Shack
14 Rock Lobster
15 Whammy Kiss
16 Channel Z