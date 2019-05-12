The B-52s, well-known pioneers for their late '70s dance/rock approach to the developing New Wave era enjoyed an initial introduction with “Rock Lobster”, “Dance This Mess Around”, and “Planet Claire” off their 1979 The B-52's debut. After this wonderful album, people's love for the band depended heavily on the amount of their attachment. By 1986, […]

On June 28, the band will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Cosmic Thing album with a newly remastered and expanded 2CD Deluxe Edition. Within, there will be the original album, a small collection of five bonus tracks that will include remixes, a popular distribution back in the late '70s, early '80s. The second CD will be loaded with sixteen live tracks that cover the band's catalog since the beginning.

“tin roof…rusted”, indeed!

Cosmic Thing (30th Anniversary Expanded Edition) " The B-52s

CD1:

01 Cosmic Thing

02 Dry County

03 Deadbeat Club

04 Love Shack

05 Junebug

06 Roam

07 Bushfire

08 Channel Z

09 Topaz

10 Follow Your Bliss

Bonus Tracks

11 B-52's Megamix

12 Love Shack (Radio Edit)

13 Channel Z (Rock Mix)

14.Roam (Extended Remix)

15 Roam (12³ Remix)

CD2:

Live

01 Cosmic Thing

02 Bushfire

03 Quiche Lorraine

04 Dance This Mess Around

05 Dry County

06 Private Idaho

07 Give Me Back My Man

08 Deadbeat Club

09 Mesopotamia

10 Strobe Light

11 Roam

12 52 Girls

13 Love Shack

14 Rock Lobster

15 Whammy Kiss

16 Channel Z