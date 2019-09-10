R.E.M. has long been the poster child for the indie movement beginning with their five early sets released by IRS Records. Their increasing fame delivered them to the doorsteps of Warner Brothers, much to the chagrin of their fans. But the fans need not have worried. Over the course of ten WB album releases, R.E.M. […]

R.E.M. has long been the poster child for the indie movement beginning with their five early sets released by IRS Records. Their increasing fame delivered them to the doorsteps of Warner Brothers, much to the chagrin of their fans. But the fans need not have worried. Over the course of ten WB album releases, R.E.M. worked until they felt their music no longer represented a generation. One of those classic WB sets is Monster, which is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year.

On November 1, Craft Recordings will revisit this classic album with a major 5CD/1BD (Blu-ray) book set that will explore all facets of this album with remastered AND a new remix of Monster. In it, you will find a collection of previously unreleased demos, a full concert spread out over 2CDs, and a Blu-ray crammed with music videos of songs from the album, the concert film of Road Movie, and the original album mixed in high resolution Stereo and 5.1 Surround. The book will be filled with photos, interviews, and new liner notes.

There will be a 2LP set offered with one LP for the newly remastered, and one for the new 2019 mix. A single LP vinyl set of the original album remastered will be provided as well a truncated 2CD set for the fan that doesn't need so many bells and whistles.

Monster (25th Anniversary) – R.E.M.

CD1 (Original Album Remastered)

01 What's The Frequency, Kenneth?

02 Crush With Eyeliner

03 King of Comedy

04 I Don't Sleep, I Dream

05 Star 69

06 Strange Currencies

07 Tongue

08 Bang and Blame

09 I Took Your Name

10 Let Me In

11 Circus Envy

12 You

CD2 (Demos – Previously Unreleased)

01 Pete's Hit

02 Uptempo Mo Distortion

03 Uptempo Ricky

04 Harlan County with Whistling

05 Lost Song

06 AM Boo

07 Mike's Gtr

08 Sputnik 1 Remix

09 Black Sky 4-14

10 Revolution 4-21

11 Rocker (with vocal)

12 Time Is On Mike's Side

13 1Experiment 4-28 (no vocal)

14 Highland Fling 4-29

15 Cranky 4-29

CD3 (Original Album Remixed – 2019 – Scott Litt)

01 What's The Frequency, Kenneth?

02 Crush With Eyeliner

03 King Of Comedy

04 I Don't Sleep, I Dream

05 Star 69

06 Strange Currencies

07 Tongue

08 Bang And Blame

09 I Took Your Name

10 Let Me In

11 Circus Envy

12 You

CD4 [Live in Chicago – June 3, 1995 – Rosemont Horizon (Part 1)]

01 What's The Frequency, Kenneth?

02 Circus Envy

03 Crush With Eyeliner

04 Near Wild Heaven

05 Welcome To The Occupation

06 Undertow

07 I Took Your Name

08 Strange Currencies

09 Me In Honey

10 Revolution

11 Tongue

12 Man On The Moon

13 Country Feedback

14 Monty Got A Raw Deal

CD5 [Live in Chicago – June 3, 1995 – Rosemont Horizon (Part 2)]

01 Losing My Religion

02 You

03 Departure

04 Orange Crush

05 Get Up

06 Star 69

Encore

07 Let Me In

08 Everybody Hurts

09 So. Central Rain (I'm Sorry)

10 Pop Song 89

11 Its The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

BD (High Resolution Stereo, 5.1 Surround, Concert Film, Music Videos)

Mixes

01 5.1 Surround Mix of Monster

02 High Resolution Stereo Mix of Monster

Film

03 Road Movie

Music Videos

04 What's The Frequency, Kenneth?

05 Crush With Eyeliner

06 Star 69

07 Strange Currencies

08 Tongue

09 Bang and Blame