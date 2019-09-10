R.E.M. has long been the poster child for the indie movement beginning with their five early sets released by IRS Records. Their increasing fame delivered them to the doorsteps of Warner Brothers, much to the chagrin of their fans. But the fans need not have worried. Over the course of ten WB album releases, R.E.M. […]
R.E.M. has long been the poster child for the indie movement beginning with their five early sets released by IRS Records. Their increasing fame delivered them to the doorsteps of Warner Brothers, much to the chagrin of their fans. But the fans need not have worried. Over the course of ten WB album releases, R.E.M. worked until they felt their music no longer represented a generation. One of those classic WB sets is Monster, which is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year.
On November 1, Craft Recordings will revisit this classic album with a major 5CD/1BD (Blu-ray) book set that will explore all facets of this album with remastered AND a new remix of Monster. In it, you will find a collection of previously unreleased demos, a full concert spread out over 2CDs, and a Blu-ray crammed with music videos of songs from the album, the concert film of Road Movie, and the original album mixed in high resolution Stereo and 5.1 Surround. The book will be filled with photos, interviews, and new liner notes.
There will be a 2LP set offered with one LP for the newly remastered, and one for the new 2019 mix. A single LP vinyl set of the original album remastered will be provided as well a truncated 2CD set for the fan that doesn't need so many bells and whistles.
Monster (25th Anniversary) – R.E.M.
CD1 (Original Album Remastered)
01 What's The Frequency, Kenneth?
02 Crush With Eyeliner
03 King of Comedy
04 I Don't Sleep, I Dream
05 Star 69
06 Strange Currencies
07 Tongue
08 Bang and Blame
09 I Took Your Name
10 Let Me In
11 Circus Envy
12 You
CD2 (Demos – Previously Unreleased)
01 Pete's Hit
02 Uptempo Mo Distortion
03 Uptempo Ricky
04 Harlan County with Whistling
05 Lost Song
06 AM Boo
07 Mike's Gtr
08 Sputnik 1 Remix
09 Black Sky 4-14
10 Revolution 4-21
11 Rocker (with vocal)
12 Time Is On Mike's Side
13 1Experiment 4-28 (no vocal)
14 Highland Fling 4-29
15 Cranky 4-29
CD3 (Original Album Remixed – 2019 – Scott Litt)
01 What's The Frequency, Kenneth?
02 Crush With Eyeliner
03 King Of Comedy
04 I Don't Sleep, I Dream
05 Star 69
06 Strange Currencies
07 Tongue
08 Bang And Blame
09 I Took Your Name
10 Let Me In
11 Circus Envy
12 You
CD4 [Live in Chicago – June 3, 1995 – Rosemont Horizon (Part 1)]
01 What's The Frequency, Kenneth?
02 Circus Envy
03 Crush With Eyeliner
04 Near Wild Heaven
05 Welcome To The Occupation
06 Undertow
07 I Took Your Name
08 Strange Currencies
09 Me In Honey
10 Revolution
11 Tongue
12 Man On The Moon
13 Country Feedback
14 Monty Got A Raw Deal
CD5 [Live in Chicago – June 3, 1995 – Rosemont Horizon (Part 2)]
01 Losing My Religion
02 You
03 Departure
04 Orange Crush
05 Get Up
06 Star 69
Encore
07 Let Me In
08 Everybody Hurts
09 So. Central Rain (I'm Sorry)
10 Pop Song 89
11 Its The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
BD (High Resolution Stereo, 5.1 Surround, Concert Film, Music Videos)
Mixes
01 5.1 Surround Mix of Monster
02 High Resolution Stereo Mix of Monster
Film
03 Road Movie
Music Videos
04 What's The Frequency, Kenneth?
05 Crush With Eyeliner
06 Star 69
07 Strange Currencies
08 Tongue
09 Bang and Blame