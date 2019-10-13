The vocals from October Project alumni, Mary Fahl, has always possessed an angelic quality. You need only hear a single song from her eclectic collection of albums and the rest is enthralling. Her successful Sony classical album, The Other Side Of Time, is a blend of Folk and Celtic influences that create a beauty of […]

The vocals from October Project alumni, Mary Fahl, has always possessed an angelic quality. You need only hear a single song from her eclectic collection of albums and the rest is enthralling. Her successful Sony classical album, The Other Side Of Time, is a blend of Folk and Celtic influences that create a beauty of a collection of songs. Since that album, Mary Fahl has issued a cover album of the classic Pink Floyd album, The Dark Side Of The Moon, giving it a unique sound and feel. Her last full-length, Love & Gravity, issued in 2014 garnered deserved praise, and contained a grand version of “Both Sides Now.”

The holidays came especially early this year when Mary Fahl gifted the world with her new album, a collection of holiday gems and beautiful covers of Joni Mitchell (“Urge for Going”), Sandy Denny (” No End”), Howard Blake (“Walking In The Air”), and Leonard Cohen (“Winter Lady”) classics.

Mary Fahl‘s Christmas offerings on Winter Songs and Carols include great traditionals like “In The Bleak Midwinter”, “What Child Is This”, “Ave Maria”, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”, “O Holy Night / Silent Night”, and others. Mixed, the album provides a grand soundtrack for November and December. (If you're like me, they extend far beyond that time!)

With Mary Fahl, one can never go wrong. Her new album, Winter Songs and Carols, is out now.

Winter Songs and Carols – Mary Fahl

01 Wexford Carol

02 Urge For Going

03 In The Bleak Midwinter

04 What Child Is This

05 Ave Maria

06 Walking In The Air

07 No End

08 Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

09 Winter Lady

10 O Holy Night / Silent Night